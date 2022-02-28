Brokerages Set Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target at $67.11

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.11.

CDPYF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0947 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.