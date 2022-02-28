Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Target Price at C$4.54

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOZ. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

TSE MOZ opened at C$2.90 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$2.13 and a one year high of C$3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$735.39 million and a PE ratio of -80.56.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

