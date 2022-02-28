Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target at $33.38

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,459. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

