Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. 13,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

