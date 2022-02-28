Brokerages Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT at $76.67

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $32.64 on Friday. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $114.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,123,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,796,000 after buying an additional 160,541 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,331,000 after buying an additional 654,146 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,487,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after buying an additional 124,702 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,222,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger (Get Rating)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.