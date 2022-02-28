Brokerages Set Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Target Price at $7.17

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

SLHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLHG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,801. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.