Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target at $85.33

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.76. 29,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,158. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.