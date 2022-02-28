Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target at $1,832.50

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,755.00.

STJPF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($23.11) to GBX 1,765 ($24.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

