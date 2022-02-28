Brokerages Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) PT at $62.67

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

NYSE TTE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,054. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 55.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $37,474,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $282,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.