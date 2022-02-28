Brokers Offer Predictions for Schrödinger, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Schrödinger in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

SDGR opened at $32.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $114.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,123,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,796,000 after purchasing an additional 160,541 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $3,506,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Schrödinger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Schrödinger by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

