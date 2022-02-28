BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

BRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

BRT stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $413.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

In other BRT Apartments news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 24.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

