BTRS (BTRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect BTRS to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $966.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTRS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other news, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in BTRS by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 186,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BTRS by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

