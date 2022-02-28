BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BWXT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE BWXT opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.54.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,321,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,818,000 after buying an additional 452,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 207,368 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,033,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,179,000 after purchasing an additional 174,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

