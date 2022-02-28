C3.ai (AI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect C3.ai to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C3.ai alerts:

AI opened at $21.61 on Monday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $121.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.07.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.