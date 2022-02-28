Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Cut to $2,326.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE CABO opened at $1,440.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,587.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,765.35. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,375.63 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One will post 53.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.