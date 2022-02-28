Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Loop Capital

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CZR. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

CZR opened at $84.69 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

