California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 120,117 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.65 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $858,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,830,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 45,000 shares worth $2,939,550. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.