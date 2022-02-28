California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,907 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 307,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

NYSE MDC opened at $43.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

