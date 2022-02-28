California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,234 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $369,743. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

LendingClub stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 144.47 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

