California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 617 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $351,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $1,305,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $2,230,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $552,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

CADE opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

