California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 685 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SiTime were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

SiTime stock opened at $203.44 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.36.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $509,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $785,248.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,680 shares of company stock worth $14,170,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

