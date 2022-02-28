California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.67.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

CWT stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,432,000 after purchasing an additional 625,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 432,107 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,697,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.