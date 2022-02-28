Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 55.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 702,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 441.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 41,798 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.57.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.60. 3,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,971. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

