Cambridge Trust Co. Has $27.20 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,709,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $856,849,000 after purchasing an additional 849,912 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.66. 44,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,421. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

