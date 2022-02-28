Cambridge Trust Co. Has $33.79 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for about 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $33,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,747. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.74 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

