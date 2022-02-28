Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 438 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $127.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

