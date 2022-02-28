Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 478 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.16. 27,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,518. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $240.46 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.