Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong Sells 17,250 Shares

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,797.80.

TSE CCO opened at C$28.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.53 billion and a PE ratio of -111.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$18.41 and a twelve month high of C$35.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.59.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price target (up from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.18.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

