Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong Sells 17,250 Shares

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,797.80.
TSE CCO opened at C$28.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.53 billion and a PE ratio of -111.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$18.41 and a twelve month high of C$35.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.59.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.
About Cameco (Get Rating)
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Featured Articles
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.