Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Gap Up to $22.81

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.81, but opened at $23.72. Cameco shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 265,258 shares traded.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 98.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cameco by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Cameco by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

