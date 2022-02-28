Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWH. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $30.11 on Thursday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 135.19% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Camping World by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $2,105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Camping World by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

