Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$56.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DRM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE DRM opened at C$47.15 on Thursday. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of C$21.54 and a 1 year high of C$47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -841.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is presently -553.57%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

