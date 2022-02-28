Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $18.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.69.

ONEM stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 438.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 250,030 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

