Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $165.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of GH stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

