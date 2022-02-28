Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price to $86.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.93.

Bandwidth stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $762.57 million, a PE ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.15.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

