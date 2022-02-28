Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$70.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAR.UN. boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.94.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$53.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$50.37 and a twelve month high of C$62.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.15.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.