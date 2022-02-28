Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$178.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$168.75.

TSE CM traded down C$3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$160.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,869. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$117.09 and a 52 week high of C$167.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$157.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$150.44.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.4199992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total transaction of C$4,067,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,182.15. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$364,369.80. Insiders have sold a total of 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

