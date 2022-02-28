Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 315 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.4% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 72,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $20,546,728,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.0% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $245.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.78. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

