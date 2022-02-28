Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 473 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

