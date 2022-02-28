Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 100.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after buying an additional 771,865 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after buying an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,763,000 after buying an additional 474,234 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $35,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $96.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.55. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

