Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $149.54 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $150.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.38.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.