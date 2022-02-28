Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 854 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,835 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $164.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

