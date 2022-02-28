Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,026 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

