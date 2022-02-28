Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 295 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Heska were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.33.

HSKA stock opened at $142.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.46 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average of $198.51.

Heska Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.