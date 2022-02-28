Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

