Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $117.78 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average is $119.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

