Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

