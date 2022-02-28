Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 7,455 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 929.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 113,972 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 576,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.29 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $21.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35.

