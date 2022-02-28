Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,525,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 79,863 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $50,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $21.18 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $859.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

