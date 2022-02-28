Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSV. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

CSV opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $838.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,020 shares of company stock worth $1,547,581 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

