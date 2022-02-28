Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 972,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 459,730 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 408,271 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 331,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 138,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 137,491 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

